No. 10 Jackets End Road Trip at Duke

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball remains on the road and in the state of North Carolina as it heads to take on Duke on March 26-28.

• At 8-4 in ACC play, Georgia Tech is tied for the lead in the Coastal Division (Pitt, North Carolina).

• Road Warriors, Georgia Tech is 5-1 on the road this season.

• Georgia Tech is 13-1 in its last 14 ACC series, dating back to 2019.

• Georgia Tech continues to be red-hot at the plate, leading the ACC and ranking 11th nationally, hitting .311

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles, on-base percentage, scoring, slugging percentage and are second in runs, triples and hits.

• Freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and the ACC, hitting at .422.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.377), Luke Waddell (.355), Austin Wilhite (.333), Tres Gonzalez (.327) and Jake DeLeo (.302).

• Parada and Gonzalez rank first and fifth in the ACC in doubles with eight and six, respectively.

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start its usual rotation this weekend of Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• Archer went a career-long 102 pitches over 6.0 shutout innings to win a pitchers’ duel against Wake Forest on Saturday, striking out eight.

• Crawford had his best outing in league play on Sunday vs. Wake Forest, surrendering just a run on four hits in 6.0 innings.