Open search form
Open mobile menu

No. 10 Jackets End Road Trip at Duke

No. 10 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (11-6, 9-4 ACC) vs. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (9-8, 4-5 ACC)
Friday-Sunday, March 26-28 • Durham, N.C.
7 p.m. • 7 p.m. • 1 p.m.

Friday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis
Analyst: Jonathan Wu

Live Stats

Saturday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Edwards

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2021 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball remains on the road and in the state of North Carolina as it heads to take on Duke on March 26-28.

• At 8-4 in ACC play, Georgia Tech is tied for the lead in the Coastal Division (Pitt, North Carolina).

• Road Warriors, Georgia Tech is 5-1 on the road this season.

• Georgia Tech is 13-1 in its last 14 ACC series, dating back to 2019.

• Georgia Tech continues to be red-hot at the plate, leading the ACC and ranking 11th nationally, hitting .311

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles, on-base percentage, scoring, slugging percentage and are second in runs, triples and hits.

• Freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and the ACC, hitting at .422.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.377), Luke Waddell (.355), Austin Wilhite (.333), Tres Gonzalez (.327) and Jake DeLeo (.302).

• Parada and Gonzalez rank first and fifth in the ACC in doubles with eight and six, respectively.

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start its usual rotation this weekend of Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• Archer went a career-long 102 pitches over 6.0 shutout innings to win a pitchers’ duel against Wake Forest on Saturday, striking out eight.

• Crawford had his best outing in league play on Sunday vs. Wake Forest, surrendering just a run on four hits in 6.0 innings.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 24, 2021 Four Yellow Jackets Named ACC Postgraduate Scholars

Hugh Chapman, Kierra Fletcher, Catriona MacGregor and Luke Waddell selected as recipients

Four Yellow Jackets Named ACC Postgraduate Scholars
March 22, 2021 VIDEO: Baseball at Wake Forest Highlights

Highlights from Georgia Tech's series win at Wake Forest

VIDEO: Baseball at Wake Forest Highlights
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets