No. 10 Georgia Tech Wallops No. 1 Louisville

THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech scored in 14 of the final 19 innings of the series to clinch its 12th-straight ACC series after a 13-9 win over No. 1 Louisville on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Five multi-hit batters powered the Yellow Jackets (8-3, 5-1 ACC), led by Tres Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, including a crucial squeeze bunt that scored a key insurance run in the eighth. Drew Compton had another strong day, going 2-for-2 with another home run and double for three RBI, while Andrew Jenkins (2-for-4, 3 RBI), Stephen Reid (2 hits, HR, RBI), Luke Waddell (2 hits, RBI) and Kevin Parada (2-for-5) also had multiple hits.

Starter LHP Sam Crawford went 4.2 innings, issuing five runs on eight hits, striking out four, while RHP Jackson Finley (2-0) got the decision with just two runs on five hits after 1.1 innings. RHP Zach Maxwell (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 K) and LHP Luke Bartnicki (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K) also pitched well in relief.

The Cardinals (7-4, 1-2 ACC) were led at the plate by Lucas Dunn and Cooper Bowman with four hits apiece. On the mound, starter RHP Luke Smith (2-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in just 2.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech has the midweek off this week before remaining at home and hosting ACC foe Pitt on March 12-14. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., 6 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, with Friday and Saturday broadcast live on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech won their 12 th -straight ACC series overall dating back to March 2019;

-straight ACC series overall dating back to March 2019; Georgia Tech won their 12 th -straight home ACC series dating back to May 2017;

-straight home ACC series dating back to May 2017; Georgia Tech scored 38 runs on the weekend after Louisville had only allowed 31 total on the season entering the weekend;

Three Georgia Tech players hit .400 for the week in a .338 weekly average for the team;

Drew Compton led the way, hitting .462 for six hits, two doubles, three home runs and six RBI, slugging 1.308 and reaching base at a .556 clip;

led the way, hitting .462 for six hits, two doubles, three home runs and six RBI, slugging 1.308 and reaching base at a .556 clip; True freshman Kevin Parada hit .438 for seven hits, one double and one RBI, including hits third 4-for-4 game of his young career;

hit .438 for seven hits, one double and one RBI, including hits third 4-for-4 game of his young career; Second-year freshman Tres Gonzalez hit .400 even, for six hits, one double and two RBI on the week.

