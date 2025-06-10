Nicholson Tabbed ITA Regional Player to Watch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Scarlett Nicholson was named the ITA Southeast Region Player to Watch on Tuesday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its regional award winners.

A 2025 first team all-ACC selection, Nicholson put together an outstanding sophomore season, competing mainly at the No. 1 singles position all year long. The Toronto, Ontario native compiled a 21-8 overall singles record and went 18-15 overall in doubles. She climbed as high as No. 23 in the ITA national singles rankings and finished the year ranked No. 31. In April, Nicholson broke into the ITA national doubles rankings with teammate Kylie Bilchev, and rose to No. 53 in the final rankings.

In Atlantic Coast Conference action, Nicholson produced a dominating 8-1 singles record against league opponents and finished the season on a 10-match win streak. Overall, the Yellow Jacket went 13-4 at the No. 1 singles position and collected six wins against ranked opponents, including a top-10 victory. Nicholson finished the season leading Georgia Tech in singles victories and ACC wins.

In doubles action, Nicholson compiled a 13-10 dual mark and helped clinch early leads against nationally ranked programs in South Carolina and Clemson. She picked up two postseason doubles wins against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament and Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nicholson arrived on The Flats in spring 2024 and went 12-9 overall in singles her freshman season, competing mainly at the No. 4 position.

Nicholson becomes the second Yellow Jacket to be named ITA Southeast Region Player to Watch after Victoria Flores received the honor in 2020. Nicholson is now in contention for the ITA National Player to Watch Award, which will be announced on Thursday, June 12.