Nayuki Claims Singles Title at Furman Fall Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis closed out the opening weekend of fall competition on Sunday, competing in the final rounds at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic and the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

It all came down to championship Sunday as Georgia Tech took on Iowa State in the blue draw. Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson collected their third doubles win of the weekend, cruising to an 8-3 victory over Maria de la Paz Alberto and Stanislava Shulzhenko. But the Hawkeyes answered in singles action, collecting a pair of hard-fought three-set wins. Cruz took on Alberto and won the first set, 6-1, but Iowa State claimed the next two sets by a narrow 6-4 margin. Nicholson took Shulzhenko to the wire, pulling out a commanding opening set, 6-2, but Shulzhenko won the final two sets in tiebreakers to give Iowa State the overall team win.

In the gray draw, Taly Licht and Olivia Carnerio also claimed the doubles point, defeating Ole Miss’ Emily Welker and Riley Crowder, 8-6. But mirroring the blue draw, Ole Miss claimed both singles matches in three-sets to produce the team victory. Licht dropped the first set to Welker, but answered in the second, 6-4. Welker took the match with a 6-4 final set. Crowder topped Carneiro after splitting the first two sets, 6-2, 3-6, and sealed the win in the final set, 6-3.

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

Freshman Seri Nayuki took home the flight four singles title on Sunday as the Yellow Jacket defeated South Carolina’s Taylor Goetz in three sets. After dropping the opening set, 6-1, Nayuki forced a deciding third set after claiming the second, 7-6 (4). The Jacket clinched the title, winning the final set, 6-4.

In consolation action, Given Roach claimed the backdraw title of flight one, edging out Maria Andrienko (Alabama) in a pair of commanding sets, 6-4, 6-0. Sabritt Dozier also collected a singles victory, downing Molly Robinson (Furman) in three sets. Dozier split the first two against the Paladin, 7-5, 5-7, and sealed the win in the final set, 6-2.

Georgia Tech returns to action with select players traveling to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships. Pre-qualifying action begins on Sept. 20 in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic Results

Blue Draw: Iowa State def. Georgia Tech – 2-1

Alejandra Cruz/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Maria de la Paz Alberto/Stanislava Shulzhenko (ISU) 8-3

Maria de la Paz Alberto (ISU) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Stanislava Shulzhenko (ISU) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2)

Gray Draw: Ole Miss def. Georgia Tech – 2-1

Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Emily Welker/Riley Crowder (OM) 8-6

Emily Welker (OM) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Riley Crowder (OM) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

Singles Flight 1

Given Roach (GT) def. Maria Andrienko (Alabama) 6-4, 6-0

Singles Flight 4

Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Taylor Goetz (South Carolina) 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Singles Flight 6

Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Molly Robinson (Furman) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

