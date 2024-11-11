Georgia Tech Named National Team of the Week

THE FLATS – In recognition of its 28-23 win over No. 4-ranked and previously unbeaten Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech has been named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced on Monday.

The award comes on the heels of Georgia Tech holding the nation’s top-ranked offense to season lows for points, yards (436), third-down conversion percentage (.300) and time of possession (25:11). Miami entered the game averaging 47.4 points, 556.9 yards and .588 on third-down conversions, which were all good for tops nationally. The Hurricanes’ 34:02 average time of possession ranked third nationally. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets’ bullied the Hurricanes to the tune of 271 rushing yards, 9-of-14 third-down conversions (.643) and a whopping 34:49 of possession time. Tech’s 271 rushing yards were nearly triple the 95.2 yards per game that Miami had allowed going into the game, which ranked eighth nationally. The Jackets did it all despite being down several key players, including starting cornerback Warren Burrell, who did not see action, and top running backs Jamal Haynes and Chad Alexander, who both left the game due to injury. Haynes, in particular, had 83 yards and a touchdown on just three carries before leaving the game on the first play of Tech’s second possession of the game. Making his first start after missing the previous two games due to injury, quarterback Haynes King ran for 93 yards on a career-high 20 carries, completed all six of his passes, and accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). King split time behind center with true freshman Aaron Philo, who completed five passes for 67 yards. Philo’s highlights included a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chase Lane and, perhaps the biggest completion of the game, a 27-yarder to wideout Bailey Stockton on third-and-18 that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by King three plays later, stretching the Jackets’ advantage to 28-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Game Highlights (ACC Digital Network)