Georgia Tech’s Williams Named ACC OL of the Week

THE FLATS – After helping pave the way for Georgia Tech to rush for 271 yards in a 28-23 win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Miami (Fla.), right tackle Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gainesville H.S.) has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, the ACC announced on Monday.

Behind Williams and the rest of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive front, Tech’s 271 rushing yards were nearly three times the amount that Miami’s eighth-ranked rushing defense was allowing per game coming in (95.2) and by the far the most that any team has amassed against the Hurricanes this season (prev.: 206 by Virginia Tech – Sept. 27). Williams and the Jackets also didn’t allow a sack against a Miami defense that was averaging 3.0 per game.

Individually, Williams delivered key blocks on both of the Yellow Jackets’ touchdown runs – a 16-yarder by running back Jamal Haynes in the first quarter and a 5-yarder by quarterback Haynes King in the fourth. Williams also had a key block on Haynes’ 65-yard run on the second play of the game, which set up his 16-yard TD run two plays later.

Williams made his 50th-career start against Miami, becoming only the third player overall and the first offensive lineman in Georgia Tech history to start 50 games. He is just two starts shy of the program record of 52, held by current ESPN football analyst Roddy Jones (2008-11).

Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC), which is 4-0 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this season, closes the home portion of its schedule on Thursday, Nov. 21 when it hosts NC State for a nationally televised ACC duel. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be shown nationally on ESPN.

