Key Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

THE FLATS – For the second time this season, Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. This week’s honor comes in recognition of Georgia Tech’s 28-23 win over previously undefeated No. 4 Miami (Fla.).

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honors a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Key’s Yellow Jackets overcame injuries to numerous key players to pick up their first victory over a top-five opponent in 15 years, dating back to a 28-23 win over No. 4 Virginia Tech in 2009. Tech also moved to 6-1 against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and 12-2 in games that have immediately followed a defeat under Key, who took over as interim head coach for the final eight games of the 2022 season before being named the permanent head coach following the conclusion of the campaign.

With the victory, Key has led Georgia Tech to 13 wins in his two full seasons as head coach (2023-present), which is the same number of wins that the award’s namesake, Bobby Dodd, had in his first two seasons as the head coach at Tech (1945-46). Only four coaches have ever won more games in their first two full seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, and three of them, like Dodd, are in the College Football Hall of Fame – Hall of Famers Paul Johnson – 19 (2008-09), William Alexander – 16 (1920-21) and John Heisman – 14 (1904-05), as well as Chan Gailey – 14 (2002-03).

Earlier this season, Key was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following Georgia Tech’s season-opening win over then-No. 10-ranked Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC), which is 4-0 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this season, closes the home portion of its schedule on Thursday, Nov. 21 when it hosts NC State for a nationally televised ACC duel.

