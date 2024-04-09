Multiple Jackets Named to All-Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has named an impressive 8 eight men and 126 16 women to the 2024 All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Championships and/or NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.
Georgia Tech had several Jackets who performed well at the ACC Indoor Championships, including women’s high jump ACC Champion, Shanty Papakosta. Also, on the list is Amiea Wilson, who finished fourth in the women’s long jump.
WOMEN’S SELECTIONS
Sophie Boice, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Mary Brady, Georgia Tech, Biomedical Engineering
Jillian Catton, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Chloe Davis, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communication
Grace Driskill, Georgia Tech, Masters of Computer Science
Katherine Earwood, Georgia Tech, Neuroscience
Katherine Jortberg, Georgia Tech, Industrial Engineering
Helena Lindsay, Georgia Tech, Masters of Geographic Information Science and Technology
Shanty Papakosta, Georgia Tech, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Kayla Rose, Georgia Tech, Neuroscience
Camille Trotman, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communication
Lydia Troupe, Georgia Tech, Psychology
Allie Walker, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Mackenzie Walls, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communications
Ameia Wilson, Georgia Tech, Graduate Certificate in Global Development
Anna Witherspoon, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
MEN’S SELECTIONS
Mac Bloodworth, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Ethan Cunrow, Georgia Tech, Computer Science
John Higinbotham, Georgia Tech, Psychology
Zach Jaeger, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Jameson Miller, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Nick Nyman, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Charles Smith, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Devin Wade, Georgia Tech, Industrial Engineering
The White and Gold will be back in competition this weekend between two meets at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. and the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.