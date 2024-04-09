Multiple Jackets Named to All-Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has named an impressive 8 eight men and 126 16 women to the 2024 All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Championships and/or NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.

Georgia Tech had several Jackets who performed well at the ACC Indoor Championships, including women’s high jump ACC Champion, Shanty Papakosta. Also, on the list is Amiea Wilson, who finished fourth in the women’s long jump.

WOMEN’S SELECTIONS

Sophie Boice, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Mary Brady, Georgia Tech, Biomedical Engineering

Jillian Catton, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Chloe Davis, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communication

Grace Driskill, Georgia Tech, Masters of Computer Science

Katherine Earwood, Georgia Tech, Neuroscience

Katherine Jortberg, Georgia Tech, Industrial Engineering

Helena Lindsay, Georgia Tech, Masters of Geographic Information Science and Technology

Shanty Papakosta, Georgia Tech, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

Kayla Rose, Georgia Tech, Neuroscience

Camille Trotman, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communication

Lydia Troupe, Georgia Tech, Psychology

Allie Walker, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Mackenzie Walls, Georgia Tech, Literature, Media, and Communications

Ameia Wilson, Georgia Tech, Graduate Certificate in Global Development

Anna Witherspoon, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

MEN’S SELECTIONS

Mac Bloodworth, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering

Ethan Cunrow, Georgia Tech, Computer Science

John Higinbotham, Georgia Tech, Psychology

Zach Jaeger, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Jameson Miller, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering

Nick Nyman, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Charles Smith, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering

Devin Wade, Georgia Tech, Industrial Engineering

The White and Gold will be back in competition this weekend between two meets at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. and the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.