Morgan Scores 31 as Tech Falls at Stanford, 87-82

STANFORD, Calif. – Tonie Morgan posted a career-high 31 points and Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the short-handed Yellow Jackets could not pull out the win at Stanford, falling, 87-82, in its final regular season game of the season. Morgan was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double-figures. Tech closed the regular season at 21-9 overall and 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

After shaking off a slow first quarter that brought a 13-point deficit, Georgia Tech responded in the second frame, shooting 57.9 percent, including a 5-for-10 showing from three-point range to come back within one multiple times. Rusne Augustinaite came off the bench and immediately sparked the Jackets, connecting from long distance at 7:10 to ignite a 14-4 run, drawing the Jackets to within 35-34, capped by a three-point play from Tonie Morgan. The Cardinal closed the frame with an 11-5 spurt to hold a 46-39 halftime lead.

Stanford reopened a 15-point lead in the third, but Tech did not go lightly as the Jackets rallied back and used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to tie the game at 74-74 with 6:50 to play. Zoesha Smith gave the Jackets their first lead of the game with a jumper at 6:21, 76-74, as the teams tossed baskets back-and-forth before the Cardinal regained the permanent lead on a Courtney Ogden bucket at 5:20. Stanford would limit Tech to a pair of field goals over the final stretch to take the win.

Over the final three quarters, Tech outscored Stanford, 72-64, and dominated on the glass in the fourth quarter, 13-5. For the game, Tech shot 46.3 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free throw line.

Morgan’s 31-point performance marked her fourth 20-plus game of the season. She reached the career-high, converting 12 field goals and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. The junior also led the Jackets in assists, finishing with six.

Morgan was followed in scoring by Augustinaite (14), Chit-Chat Wright (13) and Kara Dunn (11). Tech won the rebounding battle, 32-27, paced by seven boards apiece from Kayla Blackshear and Wright.

Stanford was led by Elena Bosgana with 19 points and was one of five in double-figures. For the game, the Cardinal shot 61.4 percent from the field.

Georgia Tech will await its seeding in the 2025 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled to be played March 5-9 at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

