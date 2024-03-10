Morgan Named ACC All-Tournament Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech sophomore guard Tonie Morgan was named to the 2024 ACC All-Tournament Second Team, as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 10 members of the All-Tournament team on Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the championship game.

Morgan, who was an all-ACC second team honoree prior to the tournament, put up some convincing numbers to help Georgia Tech reach second round action of the ACC Tournament. The Tallahassee, Fla., native averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the Yellow Jackets’ pair of tournament games.

Morgan led Tech offensively in both tournament games. She opened the tournament collecting her eighth double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds against Pitt in the first round. Morgan hit seven field goals and converted 10-of-13 free throw attempts against the Panthers to help lift Tech into the second round where it faced Duke. Against the Blue Devils, Morgan logged 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

For the tournament, Morgan shot 42.3 percent (11-26) from the floor, 74.1 percent (20-27) from the free throw line and led Tech with 12 assists and 19 rebounds. She is the first Yellow Jacket to be named to the All-Tournament team since Lorela Cubaj earned second team honors in 2021.