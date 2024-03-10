Morgan Named ACC All-Tournament Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech sophomore guard Tonie Morgan was named to the 2024 ACC All-Tournament Second Team, as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 10 members of the All-Tournament team on Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the championship game.
Morgan, who was an all-ACC second team honoree prior to the tournament, put up some convincing numbers to help Georgia Tech reach second round action of the ACC Tournament. The Tallahassee, Fla., native averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the Yellow Jackets’ pair of tournament games.
Morgan led Tech offensively in both tournament games. She opened the tournament collecting her eighth double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds against Pitt in the first round. Morgan hit seven field goals and converted 10-of-13 free throw attempts against the Panthers to help lift Tech into the second round where it faced Duke. Against the Blue Devils, Morgan logged 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
For the tournament, Morgan shot 42.3 percent (11-26) from the floor, 74.1 percent (20-27) from the free throw line and led Tech with 12 assists and 19 rebounds. She is the first Yellow Jacket to be named to the All-Tournament team since Lorela Cubaj earned second team honors in 2021.
2024 ACC All-Tournament Team
Most Valuable Player: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
First Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Aziaha James, NC State
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame
Saniya Rivers, NC State
Second Team
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech
River Baldwin, NC State
Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.