Morgan, Dunn Tabbed All-ACC Second Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn picked up prestigious honors on Tuesday, earning All-ACC Second Team recognition as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its postseason awards on the eve of the 2024 ACC Ally Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Currently leading the team in rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game), field goals made (171), assists (154) and free throws made (101), Morgan has put together an impressive sophomore campaign. An ACC All-Freshman Team honoree last season, Morgan ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game. She has logged a team-high 26 games scoring in double-figures this season, including six games with 20 or more points.
Morgan also leads the team with seven double-doubles and has flirted multiple times with a triple-double. The Tallahassee, Fla., native was named to the Cancun Challenge All-Tournament Team in November after averaging 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Morgan currently ties for 10th in the ACC in rebounding and sits in 12th in scoring.
The team’s leading scorer, Dunn earned ACC Player of the Week accolades earlier this season after dropping a career-high 39 points against Georgia State. Dunn’s career-high mark currently ties for the ACC individual scoring high this season. The sophomore owns 20 double-figure scoring games this season, including eight with 20 points or more. Dunn logged her second 30-plus point outing of the season at No. 6 NC State, dropping 31 points to help push overtime against the Wolfpack.
Dunn currently ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game and ranks 10th in league games only with a 16.72 points per game average. Dunn leads the team in free throw percentage, connecting on 78.7 percent of her attempts this year. The Dallas, Ga., native has doubled her offensive output from her freshman season when she averaged 7.6 points per game.
The all-ACC team honors mark the first for both Morgan and Dunn in their collegiate careers.
Headlining the postseason awards is Player of the Year, Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and Defensive Player of the Year, Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), who also picked up Rookie of the Year honors.
Georgia Tech returns to the hardwood at the 2024 Ally ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 6 against Pitt. The Yellow Jackets and Panthers tip at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
2023-24 ACC Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, Fr., G, Notre Dame
Rookie of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, G, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Felisha Legette-Jack, Syracuse
Sixth Player of the Year: Oluchi Okananwa, Fr., G, Duke
Most Improved Player: Liatu King, Sr., F, Pitt
All-ACC First Team
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
Deja Kelly, North Carolina
Aziaha James, NC State
Saniya Rivers, NC State
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
Liatu King, Pitt
All-ACC Second Team
Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame
Amari Robinson, Clemson
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina
Kiki Jefferson, Louisville
Kymore Johnson, Virginia
Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech
Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech
Reigan Richardson, Duke
Olivia Cochran, Louisville
All-Defensive Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
Saniya Rivers, NC State
Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College
All-Freshman Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Kymore Johnson, Virginia
Zoe Brookes, NC State
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke
Alyssa Latham, Syracuse
ACC Most Improved
Liatu King, Pitt
ACC Sixth Player
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke
