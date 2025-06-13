Miles Simon Joins Tech Swim-Dive Coaching Staff

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving announced Friday the addition of Miles Simon to its staff as an assistant coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Miles Simon to the Georgia Tech Swimming and Diving staff as an assistant coach,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach John Ames. “Miles brings a unique combination of elite-level swimming experience and academic excellence. His passion, knowledge, and drive will make an immediate impact on our student-athletes and our program as a whole.”

Simon comes to The Flats with five years of collegiate swimming experience, swimming four seasons at Howard University before transferring to the University of Georgia to finish his career.

As a captain for Howard, Simon led the Bison to the 2023 Northeast Conference Championship and was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer after winning gold in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 IM, and 400 freestyle relay, while breaking seven conference records at the meet. Additionally, he was the first Howard and HBCU athlete to obtain an NCAA cut.

During his one season at Georgia, Simon was named a second team CSCAA All-American in the 200 free relay and was a two-time SEC Championship finalist.

At the national level, Simon tied for 32nd in 50m freestyle at the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships. Additionally, he became only the second Howard swimmer to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials and finished fourth at the 2024 US Open.

Additionally, Simon worked as an Olympic sports strength and conditioning Intern at Georgia and assisted in the development of the Georgia track & field teams before the women’s squad went on to claim the 2025 SEC title.

Simon graduated from Howard with a degree in psychology and earned a master’s degree from Georgia in kinesiology.

