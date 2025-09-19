Men's Tennis Set For ITA All-American Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will compete in its first ITA event of the season at the 2025 ITA Men’s All-American Championships beginning on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ITA Men’s All-American Championships

The championships will begin with pre-qualifying rounds through the first two days of competition before moving into the official qualifying rounds from Monday through Tuesday. Main draw action will kick off on Wednesday with 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams with champions being crowned on Sunday.

10 singles players, eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists, will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Singles Championship. The four main draw doubles semifinalists will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championship. This set of championships has the largest number of qualifying spots of the season and is the first of three championships to offer NCAA Individual Championships qualifying spots.

Senior Christophe Clement is listed as a singles qualifying entry but is placed second on the main draw alternate list. Gianluca Carlini will begin his tournament on Saturday in the singles pre-qualifying round. Clement and Carlini are listed to begin in the doubles prequalifying round on Saturday but are placed third on the qualifying alternate list. Jonathan Irwanto and Elias Shokry are sat on the pre-qualifying doubles alternate list.

Tech began its fall season at the 77th annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic and had all four players record singles wins throughout the weekend. Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers finished in fourth place in the blue draw while Richard Biagiotti and Shokry finished in eighth place on the gray side of the draw.

