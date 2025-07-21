Men’s Tennis Garners ITA Academic Accolades

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis was recognized academically by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Monday, as the organization announced seven Yellow Jackets were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. In addition to the individual recognitions, the program was lauded with an ITA All-Academic Team award.

For the second consecutive year, Krish Arora and Elias Shokry received individual honors. Joining them on the list were also first-time honorees Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Nate Bonetto, Owen DeMuth and Rohan Sachdev.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 for the current academic year. To receive the recognition as a program, the team must have compiled at least a 3.2 grade point average with all members of the team factored in to receive the honor.