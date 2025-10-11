Men’s Tennis Concludes ITA Regionals Run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis completed its final day at the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Saturday.

Christophe Clement and Jonathan Irwanto each earned quarterfinal spots in the singles main draw with three consecutive wins in two days. Clement had won all six sets while Irwanto knocked off Georgia’s Arda Azkara, the No. 80 player in the nation.

Both players had their championship bids come to a close with defeats in the quarterfinal round. Florida State’s Erik Schiessl defeated Irwanto 6-4, 6-4 while Miami’s Antonio Prat defeated Clement 6-3, 6-4.

Three Yellow Jackets participated in extra matches following the quarterfinals action. Owen DeMuth and Gianluca Carlini lost in straight sets while Richard Biagiotti was credited with a win following his opponent’s retirement in the second set of the match.

Georgia Tech will continue its fall slate with the Rome Collegiate Invite from October 24-26 in Rome, Georgia.

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Main Draw – Quarterfinals

#120 Erik Schiessl (FSU) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Antonio Prat (MIA) def. #53 Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3, 6-4

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Extra Matches

Max Mroz (USF) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Stepan Mruzek (USF) 6-7 (8), 0-0 (ret.)

Nicolas Oliveira (UCF) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4, 7-6(4)

