Men's Hoops Concludes Road Trip with Visit to Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Georgia Tech concludes its two-game road trip Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets visit Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center in the only scheduled meeting between the two teams this regular season.

Tech (13-14, 7-9 ACC) dropped a 69-54 decision at Boston College Saturday in the first game of the current trip, coming off a bye in its schedule. But the Yellow Jackets have won four of their last six games, including a 60-52 win over Stanford and a 90-88 overtime win against Stanford, 60-52, and escaped with a 90-88 win in overtime over California at home just prior to the bye. Tech also has defeated Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 OT) during this six-game stretch. The Clemson game has been the only road win this season for Tech, which is 1-9 away from home.

Pittsburgh (16-11, 7-9 ACC) has lost five of its last seven games, defeating Miami (74-65) and Syracuse (80-69) at home, where the Panthers are 12-3 this season. Pitt is coming off a 76-72 loss at Notre Dame Saturday, and four of its five losses in this recent stretch have come on the road. The Panthers’ home ACC losses include Virginia, North Carolina and Clemson.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 384 and the SiriusXM app.

