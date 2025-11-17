Men’s Basketball Welcomes Georgia Southern Tuesday

Georgia Tech returns home to host its second of three-straight in-state rivals on Tuesday night, welcoming Georgia Southern to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles are meeting for the eighth time on the hardwood with Tech leading the all-time series, 5-2. Tech has taken five straight from GSU after dropping the first two matchups in the 1950s.

Georgia Tech looks to get back to winning ways on Tuesday night, coming off its first loss of the season at Georgia. The Yellow Jackets were led by five in double figures and rallied late in the contest, but could not complete the comeback. Kam Craft paced the way offensively, dropping in a team-high 17 points behind a 5-for-7 effort from three-point range. Craft was followed in double figures by Lamar Washington, Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo.

Georgia Southern enters the matchup on a three-game win streak after dropping its season-opener at East Carolina. A quartet of Eagles are putting up double figures on average during the season, led by Tavarus Webb at 19.5 points per game. GSU is 1-1 on the road, having taken a 95-94 decision at Florida Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and channel 384.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.

