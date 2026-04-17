Men’s Basketball Signs Two

THE FLATS – Tylis Jordan, a 6-9 forward from Milledgeville, Ga., has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech men’s basketball roster, head coach Scott Cross announced on Friday. Jordan will have four years of eligibility remaining. Additionally, signee Moustapha Diop (6-8 forward, Thies, Senegal) originally signed grant-in-aid papers in November and has decided to join Cross’ 2026-27 roster. Jordan comes to The Flats after redshirting his true freshman season at Ole Miss last year. A consensus four-star and top-100 prospect out of high school, Jordan played his senior season of high school at powerhouse Wheeler High School, helping guide the Wildcats to a state championship and a 29-3 record. He was ranked as high as No. 28 in the nation by Rivals, was the No. 34 recruit in the country according to On3 and also named the No. 7 power forward in his class by On3. Jordan played his first three seasons at Shiloh High School and averaged a double-double as a junior behind 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. “Tylis Jordan is a very, very talented 6-9 basketball player that redshirted this past year at Ole Miss,” Cross commented. “Tylis won a State Championship his senior year at Wheeler High School right here in Atlanta, was a four-star prospect and was the No. 77 player in the country out of high school. He has tremendous upside and provides Georgia Tech with positional size and a solid frame. Tylis is a position-less player who can pass, dribble and shoot, and can guard all five positions on the floor.”

A top-100 recruit, Diop played the last two years at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., after starring at the Walker School his freshman and sophomore seasons. Diop entered the 2025-26 season as the 84th ranked player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. During the 2024-25 season, Diop averaged 11.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the City Reapers. Prior to joining OTE, Diop was named to the 2024 Sophomore All-American Third Team by MaxPreps. Diop played on the U18 Overtime Elite team at the adidas Next Generation Tournament in summer of 2024, while also attending adidas Eurocamp the same year. The Thies, Senegal native spent last summer playing for Game Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit. “Moustapha Diop will definitely make Georgia Tech better,” Cross noted. “He is a high-level rim runner and lob threat that has a unique blend of speed, skill and athleticism standing at 6’10” but with a 7’2” wingspan. He has good footwork and a nice touch around the rim. We are excited about the addition of another great player with Atlanta ties and are glad that he will call Georgia Tech home.”