Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Renewal Deadline is Friday

Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits .

Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices. Seats are currently available for new season ticket memberships as well.

With the new 20-game ACC schedule beginning in 2019-20, Yellow Jacket fans will see 10 conference home games, with defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville, as well as Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, coming to McCamish Pavilion. The Razorbacks visit Tech on Nov. 25, while the Jackets host the Cornhuskers on Dec. 4 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

THE FLATS – The deadline for renewing season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2019-20 men’s basketball is Friday, June 21. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, plus a pair of big non-conference games against Arkansas from the Southeastern Conference and Nebraska from the Big Ten.

Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers from the 2018-19 season – Jose Alvarado, James Banks III and Michael Devoe – who accounted for 48.4 percent of its points, 41.6 percent of its rebounds and 47.2 percent of its minutes.

Also returning are fast-rising 6-9 junior forward Moses Wright, who finished the season with 25 points against Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, and 6-7 sophomore sharpshooter Kristian Sjolund. Altogether, Tech returns eight of its top 11 players, who combined for 73.2 percent of its points, 66.4 percent of its points and 73.7 percent of its minutes. Those eight players combined to start 123 games.

To help get ready for the upcoming season, the Yellow Jackets are taking an eight-day trip to Spain in August, where they will face some of the country’s top competition, and are allowed 10 days of full practice to prepare for the trip.

ACC NETWORK – COMING AUG. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.