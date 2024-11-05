Men’s Basketball Hosts West Georgia to Open 2024-25 Season

THE FLATS – Beginning its second season under head coach Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech opens its 2024-25 season with three games in six days, beginning with a Wednesday night date against West Georgia at McCamish Pavilion (7:30 p.m. tip).

The stretch continues with a Nov. 10 Sunday afternoon tip against North Florida (1 p.m.) and a Nov. 12 contest against Texas Southern (7:30 p.m.). Those two games are part of an early-season home multiple-team event (MTE) in which those opponents also will play Georgia.

West Georgia, in its first year as an NCAA Division program and a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, has played in the NCAA Tournament three of the last four seasons in Division II and posted a 27-6 record a year ago.

North Florida, also a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, is coming off a 16-16 campaign a year ago, including a 9-7 mark in conference play.

Texas Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, went 16-17 overall in 2023-24 and 12-6 in SWAC competition.

All three games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available in the SiriusXM app.

TECH AT A GLANCE

Second-year head coach Damon Stoudamire began a re-build the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories (seven ACC wins), including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament.

Tech returns a strong core of four players, including 6-3 senior guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.), who redshirted last season with an injury after averaging in double figures for the Yellow jackets in 2022-23. Also back are three of Tech’s top four scorers from last season, 6-7 senior wing Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), 6-3 sophomore point guard Naithan George (Toronto, Ontario) and 6-9 sophomore forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal).

The three returnees from the 2023-24 team accounted for 42 percent of that team’s points, 40 percent of its shots taken and 56 percent of games started. If Terry’s numbers are added, those percentages become 55 percent of the points, 53 percent of the shots taken and 69 percent of the starts.

Stoudamire and his staff have built around those four by signing the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the nation (247Sports composite) – 6-5 guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), 6-11 center Doryan Onwuchekwa (Dallas, Texas) and 6-8 forward Darrion Sutton (St. Louis, Mo.).

They also brought in four transfers who are expected to be key contributors in 6-2 guard Javian McCollum (Fort Myers, Fla./Oklahoma), the 31st-ranked player in the portal, 6-8 forward Luke O’Brien (Littleton, Colo./Colorado), 6-8 forward Duncan Powell (Dallas, Texas/Sacramento State) and 7-2 center Ryan Mutombo (Atlanta, Ga./Georgetown).