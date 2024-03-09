Men's Basketball Finishes Regular Season at Virginia

THE FLATS – Having won four of its last five games, Georgia Tech is closing out its regular season on the road this week, taking on Virginia at 8 p.m. Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, the final game of the regular season in the conference.

Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) has won three in a row, having defeated Miami (80-76), Florida State (85-76) and Wake Forest (70-69) in the last 10 days. The Jackets have also scored ACC wins over Duke, Clemson (on the road), North Carolina and Syracuse, and are tied for 11th place in the ACC standings with Boston College and Notre Dame entering the final Saturday of the regular season.

Virginia (21-9, 12-7 ACC) has not played since dropping a 73-48 decision last Saturday at Duke. UVA sits alone in third place in the ACC standings, but has lost four of its last six games. including home court defeats to Pittsburgh (74-63) and North Carolina (54-44). The Cavaliers have defeated Wake Forest (49-47) and Boston College (72-68) in that stretch.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 390 and the SiriusXM app.

WHAT’S AT STAKE SATURDAY

Four of the teams in the bottom five of the ACC standings are on the road Saturday. Georgia Tech is at Virginia, Notre Dame is at Virginia Tech, Miami is at Florida State, and Boston College plays at Louisville.

Tech can be seeded no higher than No. 11 in next week’s ACC Tournament, and no lower than No. 14, which means the Yellow Jackets will play in either the 2 p.m. game (12 seed vs. 13 seed) or the 7 p.m. game (11 vs. 14) in the opening round of next week’s ACC Tournament.

Seed scenarios may all shake out before Tech and UVA, the final game of the day, tip off on Saturday.