Men's Basketball Begins February at NC State

THE FLATS – Looking to build on its third win over a top-25 team this season, Georgia Tech goes back on the road this weekend to face NC State in a 5:30 p.m. contest Saturday night at PNC Arena, tipping off the second half of the ACC regular-season schedule.

The Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7 ACC) toppled No. 3 North Carolina Tuesday night at home by a 74-73 score, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets’ have also knocked off Clemson (93-90 in overtime) and No. 7 Duke (72-68) in ACC play this season.

NC State (14-7, 6-4 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak of its own Tuesday night with a 74-68 homecourt win over Miami. The Wolfpack downed Notre Dame, Louisville, Wake Forest and Virginia in January and sit sixth place in the ACC standings.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on The CW, which can be seen in Atlanta on Peachtree TV. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 386 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF