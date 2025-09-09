Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule Released

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will open its 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule traveling to Duke to closeout the month of December and host Boston College on Jan. 3, as the conference office unveiled the entire league schedule on Tuesday.

Tip times and television coverage, as well as solidified midweek dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Yellow Jackets, who have faced either Duke or North Carolina to open the conference slate each of the last four years, will visit the Blue Devils on either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 before hosting back-to-back league opponents to open the New Year with Boston College (Jan. 3) and Syracuse (Jan. 6 or Jan. 7). A road trip to Miami on Jan. 10 breaks up a homestand as Tech welcomes Pittsburgh on either Jan. 13 or Jan. 14. Tech will then alternate with road and home contests the remainder of the month, visiting NC State (Jan. 17) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 27 or Jan. 28), while hosting Clemson (Jan. 24) and North Carolina (Jan. 31).

To open the month of February, the Jackets make their first trip to California to visit new league members, Cal (Feb. 3 or Feb. 4) and Stanford (Feb. 7), while also visiting Notre Dame (Feb. 14) and Louisville (Feb. 21). Georgia Tech will play host to three ACC foes in February, welcoming Wake Forest (Feb. 10 or Feb. 11), Virginia (Feb. 17 or Feb. 18) and Florida State (Feb. 28).

Georgia Tech will conclude regular season action welcoming California to McCamish Pavilion on either March 3 or March 4 and visiting Clemson on March 7.

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will then head to Charlotte, N.C. for the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 10-14, played at the Spectrum Center.