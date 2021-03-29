Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Season Tickets Now On Sale

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information
THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season are now on sale. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions will play 10 conference games, as well as a number of yet-to-be-determined non-conference games at McCamish Pavilion.
During the 2021-22 ACC portion of the schedule, the Yellow Jackets have home-and-away series with Boston College, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and will also host Florida State, Louisville, NC State and Wake Forest. Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech all played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with the Seminoles reaching the Sweet 16. (Tech will face Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia on the road only).
Tech will be coming off its first ACC title in 28 years, a 17-9 overall record and its best regular-season conference finish in 17 years, fourth place with an 11-6 record.
Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, and returning season ticket holders that renew their seats by April 9 will save $25 per ticket. All price levels and associated TECH Fund donations remain unchanged from 2019-20. For a full pricing chart and list of benefits, click here.
Aside from receiving significant cost-savings compared to single-game ticket prices, season ticket purchasers can take an advantage of an interest-free payment plan, receive priority for ticket to post-season events, use online technology to transfer tickets, receive season parking options and access to a secure secondary ticket market.
Immerse yourself in the elation as Georgia Tech celebrates their first ACC Championship since 1993 in this ACC Must See Moment.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and playing in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.