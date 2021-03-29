Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Season Tickets Now On Sale

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season are now on sale. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions will play 10 conference games, as well as a number of yet-to-be-determined non-conference games at McCamish Pavilion.

During the 2021-22 ACC portion of the schedule, the Yellow Jackets have home-and-away series with Boston College, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and will also host Florida State, Louisville, NC State and Wake Forest. Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech all played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with the Seminoles reaching the Sweet 16. (Tech will face Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia on the road only).

Tech will be coming off its first ACC title in 28 years, a 17-9 overall record and its best regular-season conference finish in 17 years, fourth place with an 11-6 record.

Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, and returning season ticket holders that renew their seats by April 9 will save $25 per ticket. All price levels and associated TECH Fund donations remain unchanged from 2019-20. For a full pricing chart and list of benefits, click here.

Aside from receiving significant cost-savings compared to single-game ticket prices, season ticket purchasers can take an advantage of an interest-free payment plan, receive priority for ticket to post-season events, use online technology to transfer tickets, receive season parking options and access to a secure secondary ticket market.