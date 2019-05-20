Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets Now on Sale

Men’s Basketball ticket info | Men’s Basketball ticket waitlist | Women’s Basketball ticket info

THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, plus a big non-conference game against Arkansas from the Southeastern Conference. The women’s basketball season ticket will include nine Atlantic Coast Conference home games with a new 18-game ACC schedule beginning this season.

Returning season ticket members for both men’s and women’s basketball may renew their seat locations from the 2018-19 season until the June 21 renewal deadline. Renewals begin May 20.

With the new 20-game men’s basketball ACC schedule beginning in 2019-20, Yellow Jacket fans will see 10 conference home games, with defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and Louisville all coming to McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets welcome back their top three scorers – Jose Alvarado, James Banks III and Michael Devoe – and eight of their top 11 players from 2018-19.

Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices. Returning season ticket holders that renew their seats by May 31 will save $25 per ticket.

Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits.

Fans can reserve their seats for the Nell Fortner inaugural women’s basketball season for a great price of just $65 per seat and $150 for courtside seats. Current men’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase women’s basketball season tickets at a discounted rate of $30 per seat.

Fans won’t want to miss the start of a new era of Georgia Tech women’s basketball next season as Fortner was introduced as the sixth head coach in women’s basketball history on April 9. The Yellow Jackets will welcome back 10 letterwinners from last season’s squad.