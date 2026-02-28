Medina’s Walk-Off Seals First ACC Series Win

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 2-0 ACC) collected its first ACC series win of the season with a 4-3 walk off win on Saturday against Notre Dame (7-11, 0-2 ACC). Tech’s ACC series win is its first against Notre Dame since the 2017 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless inning for both teams, it was Notre Dame that struck first in game two of the series with a solo home run over right field in the second inning.

The Fighting Irish extended their lead in the top of the third with another two runs on three hits before a fly out to center field left two runners on base and sent Tech back up to bat.

Tech quickly responded by cutting Notre Dame’s lead back to two runs in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded, a single through the left side advanced Tucker to second, Gailey to third, and Willer home.

The Yellow Jackets kept their moment going through the fifth, scoring two runs on three hits starting with a double from Addison Leschber that advanced Tucker home from second. Hunter capped Tech’s fifth inning scoring as she came home off of Medina’s single.

With the game coming down to the wire, Hunter got on base via a single through the left side to start the seventh inning. Raegan Wall came in to pinch run for Hunter and quickly used her speed to steal second before advancing to third on Leschber’s ground out. Wall came home for the game winning run thanks to Medina’s game winning hit to center field.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will close out their first ACC series of the season with one final game against Notre Dame on March 1. The final game of the series can be streamed on ACCNX.

