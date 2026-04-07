Medina Delivers Sixth Inning Run Rule Victory Over Jacksonville State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-20, 8-10 ACC) topped Jacksonville State (29-12, 13-2 CUSA) 8-0 in six innings on Tuesday night, with Holly Medina delivering her third walk-off win of the season.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 23 rd start, 29 th appearance of the season, on Tuesday. Johnson finished the day with three strikeouts against 21 batters.

made her 23 start, 29 appearance of the season, on Tuesday. Johnson finished the day with three strikeouts against 21 batters. Johnson’s three strikeouts helped the sophomore surpass 100 strikeouts this season. The six-inning performance was enough to give the righty her 12 th win and fifth solo shutout of the season.

win and fifth solo shutout of the season. The sophomore is one of three pitchers in the ACC to have recorded 100+ strikeouts this season. She remains the conference leader in batters struck out looking, with two Gamecocks admiring her pitch pushing her season total to 35.

Alyssa Willer and Paige Vukadinovich led Tech’s offense with two runs respectively while Gracyn Tucker, Madi Duffel, Raegan Wall , and Medina all recorded one apiece as well.

and led Tech’s offense with two runs respectively while , and Medina all recorded one apiece as well. The pair of runs on Tuesday brought Willer to a team high 10 multi-run games this season while Vukadinovich’s two runs brought her to seven multi-hit games this season.

Willer slammed her 10 th home run of the season over the walls of Mewborn in the fourth inning with two outs already on the board. She sits third on the team for home runs this season behind Tucker (13) and Addison Leschber (11).

home run of the season over the walls of Mewborn in the fourth inning with two outs already on the board. She sits third on the team for home runs this season behind Tucker (13) and (11). Medina finished the day going 3-4 with one run, one home run, and three RBI. Her midweek performance brought the Cali kid to 13 multi-hit games this season while also bringing her to seven multi-RBI games this season.

The outfielder’s sixth inning home run was her fourth slam of the season making her the sixth Yellow Jacket to have recorded four or more home runs this season.

Leschber now holds Tech’s longest safely reached streak of 16 games, surpassing the previous season streak of 15 games by Medina earlier this season.

Tucker also currently holds a double-digit reached safely streak after getting on base in each of the last 13 games. The third baseman holds Tech’s longest hitting streak of the season with the second longest streak belonging to both Reese Hunter and Medina (nine games).

and Medina (nine games). In the last 10 games, Tucker (.516), Medina (.438), Willer (.429), and Leschber (.413) have all produced strong batting averages as well as recording double digit runs, hits, and RBI

Across her last seven appearances, Johnson holds a 1.62 ERA, four wins, two complete games, 30.1 innings pitched, and 21 strikeouts.

Tech now sits with a 5-4 winning record when hosting the Gamecocks on The Flats and extended its win streak against Jacksonville State to four games. The six-inning win on Tuesday night is Tech’s first ever run rule victory over Jacksonville State.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech drew first blood in the bottom of the second as a pair of singles and a stolen base were enough to send Vukadinovich across for her first run of the day.

Both teams went scoreless through the third with Tech leading by one run before the Yellow Jackets stacked three runs on only one hit. Vukadinovich came across for the second time as she advanced home from third off Simon’s sac fly out to right field. Willer added two additional runs as she launched one 265 feet for her 10 th home run of the season.

home run of the season. The bottom of the fifth saw the Gamecocks go three up, three down before the Yellow Jackets added yet another run to the board, this time from Tucker who safely came home while Vukadinovich grounded out to second.

With two of the fastest Jackets on base, Medina slammed one over right field, brining Willer and Wall home with her for the walk off win.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road to compete in Iowa City, Iowa against South Dakota State and hosting school Iowa in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic, April 10-12.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.