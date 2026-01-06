Late Rally Comes Up Just Short in Loss to Syracuse

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech battled back from a 20-point second-half deficit to close within five in the waning minutes, but Syracuse held off the rally to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 82-72, on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech (10-6, 1-2 ACC) with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse (10-5, 1-1 ACC) closed the first half with a 12-4 run to open up a 14-point halftime lead (44-30), then began the second half with a 10-4 spurt to stretch the advantage to 20 at 54-34.

The Yellow Jackets began to chip away at the lead at the 10-minute mark of the second half and used a 16-3 run to cut an 18-point deficit all the way down to five at 72-67 on a layup by Ndongo with 3:26 to go in the ballgame.

However, the Orange scored the first four points after a timeout to essentially seal the victory.

Georgia Tech’s second-half surge was fueled by intensity on both ends of the court, as the Jackets scored 15 fast-break points and 11 points off turnovers, after being scoreless in both categories before halftime.

In addition to Ndongo’s 20 points, Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 11 and Jaeden Mustaf had 10 to round out three scorers in double figures for Tech, which lost for just the second time in its last seven games overall, as well as only the second time in 12 home games this season.

Georgia Tech travels to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday for a noon tipoff. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.