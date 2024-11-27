Tech Blasts Bucs

THE FLATS – Powered by 55.3% shooting in the first half, Georgia Tech men’s basketball raced out to an early double-digit lead and maintained it throughout nearly the entire final 30 minutes of a 91-67 win over visiting Charleston Southern on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Naithan George and Baye Ndongo led four scorers in double-figures with 17 points apiece for Georgia Tech (3-3), which shot 52.8% for the game (38-for-72), including its white-hot 21-for-38 opening half.

The Yellow Jackets all but put the game away with an early 16-3 run that gave them a 26-13 advantage midway through the first half. The Jackets held a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, save for when Charleston Southern (1-7) briefly cut the deficit to eight points early in the second half. However, Tech responded with a 9-0 run that extended its lead back to 17 points at 57-40 with just under 14 minutes to go in the game and never trailed by less than 13 the rest of the way.

The Jackets’ 91 points were their second-most under second-year head coach Damon Stoudamire, while their 24-point margin of victory was their biggest under Stoudamire.

Georgia Tech took advantage of a massive size advantage over CSU, outscoring the Bucs by a 52-18 margin in the paint. Tech also outraced the Bucs to the tune of a 23-9 advantage in fast-break points.

In addition George’s and Ndongo’s 17 points each, Jaeden Mustaf and Lance Terry rounded out the Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mustaf’s 16 points were a career-high for the true freshman. Ndongo and Terry shot 8-for-10 and 7-for-10 from the field, respectively.

George led all players with seven assists and Ndongo grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Taje’ Kelly led all scorers with 20 points for Charleston Southern.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Central Arkansas. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.