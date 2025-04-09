May 10th Game vs. Louisville Moved to 2:30 pm

THE FLATS – The final Saturday home game of the regular season, between Georgia Tech and Louisville, has been picked up by ACC Network, moving first pitch up to 2:30 p.m. on May 10.

The announcement comes after both Georgia Tech and Louisville have gotten off to very strong starts in 2025. Both teams were picked to finish in the bottom half of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the preseason poll, yet Georgia Tech is off to its best start in 15 years (26-7), ranked as high as No. 15 in the country and 2nd in the ACC, while Louisville is 25-7, 8-4 ACC, good enough for 4th place in the conference as it stands today.

This will be the second home game featured on ACC Network this season, after the Yellow Jackets won 21-5 in its ACCN debut last Tuesday, April 1 against Mercer.

UP NEXT­­

The No. 15 Jackets return to ACC play this weekend, hosting California (17-15, 6-9 ACC) for a three-game set at Mac Nease Baseball Park, beginning Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m. All games will be streamed live on ACCNX and tickets are available for purchase HERE

