Matthews Named Finalist for Wooden Citizenship Cup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Bria Matthews has been named one of just four collegiate finalists for the 16th Annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, Athletes for a Better World (ABW) announced on Tuesday.

A five-time individual ACC champion, Matthews holds the Georgia Tech records for the long jump (indoor, outdoor) and triple jump (outdoor). She was named ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2016, and earned NCAA All-American and all-ACC honors in 2016 and 2019.

The Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup is presented to four distinguished athletes, one collegiate, one professional or Olympic, and a male and female from the high school ranks, that best display character, teamwork and citizenship.

Founded by Athletes for a Better World, a non-profit organization committed to changing the culture of American sports, the Wooden Cup is unique in that it is open to athletes in all high school, collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports. Annual nominations are open to every division and conference in college sports, and to athletes in public and private high schools across the country in partnership with the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

The three other finalists for this year’s collegiate award are Claire Kolff (Denison University), Trent Forrest (Florida State University) and Ryan Culhane (University of Dayton).

Former Georgia Tech All-American and veteran PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink received the professional award in 2019.

The 2020 award ceremony will be held in Atlanta on a date to be announced this spring.

