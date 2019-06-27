Matthews Named Academic All-American

CoSIDA Release

AUSTIN, Texas – Following an outstanding senior season, Georgia Tech track and field all-American Bria Matthews was selected by CoSIDA to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Cross Country/Track & Field second team.

Matthews earned all-American first team recognition for the 2019 indoor season, finishing fifth in the triple jump at the NCAA Championship. She was tabbed an honorable mention for the 2019 outdoor season in the triple jump. Matthews was crowned the ACC Champion in the triple jump for both the indoor and outdoor seasons in her senior campaign. Matthews was tabbed to the all-ACC academic team earlier this month. She also earned academic all-district honors.

In the classroom, Matthews recently graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering with a 3.92 GPA. Following her degree, she will have two years left of eligibility due to an injury sustained during the 2016 season.

