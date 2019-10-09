Martin Wins Again at All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Freshman Andres Martin extended his run at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, defeating No. 96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa), 6-2, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (3), in the opening round of the main draw.

It was Martin’s third win over a ranked opponent in this tournament, after topping No. 58 Bradley Frye (USC), and No. 76 Melios Efstathiou (Wake Forest) in the qualifying draw.

Martin, who was originally selected for the qualifying draw, went 3-0 to advance to the main draw.

The ITA All-American Championships continues on Thursday with second-round action. Draws will be announced prior to competition.

