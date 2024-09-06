Mark Teixeira Selected for Induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball legend, three-time MLB all-star and 2009 World Series champion Mark Teixeira has been named a member of the 2024 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class, it was announced Friday.
One of the top performers in Tech baseball history, Teixeira earned a long list of honors, including the 2000 Dick Howser Trophy (National Player of the Year), 2000 ACC Player of the Year, 2000 consensus first-team All-American, 1999 National Freshman of the Year, 1999 ACC Rookie of the Year and 1999 second-team All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC first team twice (1999, 2000).
The third baseman from Baltimore, Md., batted .409 during his three-year college career, slugging 36 home runs and 165 RBI. He ranks fourth in school history in career batting average (.409) and second in slugging percentage (.712), and holds the school record for most runs scored in a season with 104. As a sophomore in 2000, Teixeira batted .427 with 18 home runs and 80 RBI, posting the seventh-best batting average for a single-season in school history. That performance helped Georgia Tech win the 2000 ACC regular season and tournament championships as well as the NCAA Atlanta Regional title.
Teixeira is one of three Yellow Jackets to hold the distinct honor of having his number retired on The Flats, joining 2020 College Baseball Hall of Famer Jason Varitek and Jim Luck.
Teixeira becomes the fourth Tech representative in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Varitek (Class of 2020), former head coach Jim Morris (Class of 2020) and Nomar Garciaparra (Class of 2012).
Teixeira was drafted in the first round (5th overall) by the Texas Rangers in 2001. He played 14 MLB seasons for the Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles of Anaheim and New York Yankees. Teixeira won a World Championship with the Yankees in 2009. He was a three-time MLB All-Star selection, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a five-time Gold Glove winner. In his MLB tenure, Teixeira hit 409 home runs and collected 1,298 RBI.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.