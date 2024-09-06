Mark Teixeira Selected for Induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball legend, three-time MLB all-star and 2009 World Series champion Mark Teixeira has been named a member of the 2024 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class, it was announced Friday.

One of the top performers in Tech baseball history, Teixeira earned a long list of honors, including the 2000 Dick Howser Trophy (National Player of the Year), 2000 ACC Player of the Year, 2000 consensus first-team All-American, 1999 National Freshman of the Year, 1999 ACC Rookie of the Year and 1999 second-team All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC first team twice (1999, 2000).

The third baseman from Baltimore, Md., batted .409 during his three-year college career, slugging 36 home runs and 165 RBI. He ranks fourth in school history in career batting average (.409) and second in slugging percentage (.712), and holds the school record for most runs scored in a season with 104. As a sophomore in 2000, Teixeira batted .427 with 18 home runs and 80 RBI, posting the seventh-best batting average for a single-season in school history. That performance helped Georgia Tech win the 2000 ACC regular season and tournament championships as well as the NCAA Atlanta Regional title.