Madison Dobbins Ranked No. 10 Outfielder by Softball America

She has hit both of Tech’s grand slams this season, one against Longwood (Feb. 11) and the other against Pitt (March 2), becoming just the eighth Jacket in program history to achieve multiple grand slams in a single season with an opportunity to tie the program record should she hit another.

The Dacula, Ga. native played a major role in Tech’s perfect, 12-0, homestand, leading the offense with a .533 batting average while mashing six home runs and driving in 25 in just 12 games, slashing .533 avg/.634 obp/1.267 slugging % over that stretch. Nine of her 16 hits over the homestand resulted in extra bases while also walking nine times and maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in left field.

Dobbins blasted her conference leading ninth home run of the season last night in the Jackets’ 8-6 victory over Jacksonville State, a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Those three RBI brought her season total to 33, the most in the ACC and the third most in Division I while extending her career-best on-base streak to 11 games.

THE FLATS – Junior OF Madison Dobbins has been named the No. 10 outfielder in the nation by Softball America in its recent player rankings for the month of March. Dobbins has been a driving force for the Georgia Tech softball (15-7, 3-0 ACC) offense all season, leading the ACC with 9 HR and 33 RBI through 22 games.

Dobbins and the Jackets are headed out on the road after achieving the longest undefeated homestand in program history last night (12-0), defeating Jacksonville State for the 12th win in a row and 14th consecutive home victory. Tech begins a three-game ACC series at NC State (14-5, 1-2 ACC) tomorrow before playing in the annual Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game at UGA on March 13, in Athens, Ga.

The Jackets have hit 45 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams and tying the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 22 games in program history. The Jackets have now hit at least one home run in 18 consecutive games, the longest streak since the 2011 season.

As a team, the Jackets lead the ACC in runs (167), home runs (45), RBI (154) total bases (397), slugging % (.686) and double plays turned (11).

Individually, Sara Beth Allen leads in the ACC in OPS (1.597). Mallorie Black and Allen are top two the conference in runs scored (27 and 25 respectively). Dobbins leads the conference in home runs (9) and in RBI (33). Black, Allen and Dobbins hold the top three positions in total bases this year (63, 57 and 56 respectively) while Allen leads the conference in slugging (.983).

Dobbins is the third Jacket on the Softball America Top 10 position lists, joining Mallorie Black who was named the 2nd best 3B in the sport on Tuesday and Tiffany Domingue who was named the 10th best 2B in the sport yesterday.

2024 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Georgia Tech softball single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Single-game tickets are available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.