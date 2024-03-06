Tiffany Domingue Ranked No. 10 2B by Softball America

THE FLATS – Senior 2B Tiffany Domingue has been named the No. 10 second basemen in the nation by Softball America in its recent player rankings for the month of March. Domingue has been a key addition to the Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 3-0 ACC) offense this year, starting the last 13 games, including all 11 games of the current 11-game winning streak.
After transferring into the program as a graduate transfer from USC Upstate, Domingue announced herself as a consistent threat in the middle of the Tech lineup at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, entering the game against then-No. 12 LSU as a pinch hitter and delivering a double before hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning for a two hit, three RBI day. That game started what would become a nine-game hitting streak, the longest on the team so far this year.
Domingue has started every game since her performance against LSU, and is slashing .405 avg/.469 obp/.905 slugging, with 22 RBI and five home runs. She has made herself an integral part of the Jackets’ offensive plan, reaching base safely in 13 of her last 14 games. Her 22 RBI is second-most on the team in that stretch, behind ACC RBI leader Madison Dobbins who drove in 23.
During the I-75 Challenge, Domingue put on a show, coming a single shy of the cycle in the Jackets’ 13-2 win over Army, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and a home run while tying her career-best with 5 RBI.
Last week, the York, S.C. native drove in seven runs in Tech’s historic run-rule sweep over Pitt, including a walk off home run in the second game, her first as a Jacket.
Domingue and the Jackets will conclude their 12-game home stand tomorrow at 5 p.m. against Jacksonville State Wednesday’s game will mark the finale of an extremely successful home stand at Mewborn Field for Tech. The Jackets are 11-0 so far and have won five of those 11 games in walk off fashion.
The Jackets have hit 43 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams and tying the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 21 games in program history. The Jackets have now hit at least one home run in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak since the 2011 season.
As a team, the Jackets lead the ACC in runs (159), home runs (43), RBI (146) total bases (380), slugging % (.688), assists (146) and double plays turned (nine).
Individually, Mallorie Black and Sara Beth Allen hold the top two spots in the ACC in OPS (1.576 and 1.525 respectively). Black, Allen and Ella Edgmon are atop the conference in runs scored (26, 22 and 21 respectively). Black and Madison Dobbins are tied for the ACC lead in home runs (8) and Dobbins is tied for the league lead in RBI (30). Black, Allen and Dobbins hold the top three positions in total bases this year (62, 53 and 52 respectively) while Black leads the conference in slugging (1.016).
Domingue now makes two Jackets on the Softball America Top 10 position lists, joining Mallorie Black who was named the 2nd best 3B in the sport yesterday.
