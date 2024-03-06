Tiffany Domingue Ranked No. 10 2B by Softball America

THE FLATS – Senior 2B Tiffany Domingue has been named the No. 10 second basemen in the nation by Softball America in its recent player rankings for the month of March. Domingue has been a key addition to the Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 3-0 ACC) offense this year, starting the last 13 games, including all 11 games of the current 11-game winning streak.

After transferring into the program as a graduate transfer from USC Upstate, Domingue announced herself as a consistent threat in the middle of the Tech lineup at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, entering the game against then-No. 12 LSU as a pinch hitter and delivering a double before hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning for a two hit, three RBI day. That game started what would become a nine-game hitting streak, the longest on the team so far this year.

Domingue has started every game since her performance against LSU, and is slashing .405 avg/.469 obp/.905 slugging, with 22 RBI and five home runs. She has made herself an integral part of the Jackets’ offensive plan, reaching base safely in 13 of her last 14 games. Her 22 RBI is second-most on the team in that stretch, behind ACC RBI leader Madison Dobbins who drove in 23.

During the I-75 Challenge, Domingue put on a show, coming a single shy of the cycle in the Jackets’ 13-2 win over Army, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and a home run while tying her career-best with 5 RBI.

Last week, the York, S.C. native drove in seven runs in Tech’s historic run-rule sweep over Pitt, including a walk off home run in the second game, her first as a Jacket.