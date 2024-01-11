Leonard Accepts Hula Bowl Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard (Milton, Ga./Milton H.S.) has accepted an invitation to participate in the 78 th Hula Bowl College All-Star Football Game, which will be played on Saturday at noon at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Leonard wrapped up his illustrious Georgia Tech career with 14 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown as a senior in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who came to Tech as a walk-on in 2019 and earned a scholarship after playing in all 12 games as a true freshman, finished his collegiate career with 41 receptions for 387 yards in 51 games (32 starts).

Beyond his pass-catching statistics, Leonard was praised by coaches as one of the nation’s premier blocking tight ends and for his leadership. He was voted a team captain by his teammates in 2023 and was also one of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, which recognizes college football’s top leaders.

Academically, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Tech in 2022 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in analytics from the Institute. He earned a prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference Postgraduate Scholarship, was a semifinalist for the 2022 Campbell Trophy (given to college football’s top scholar-athlete), earned a spot on the National Football’s Hampshire Honor Society for academic excellence, received all-ACC Academic Team recognition and is a four-time member of the ACC’s academic honor roll.

Leonard earned his Hula Bowl invitation following a standout performance at last week’s College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas. The Hula Bowl features 100 of college football’s top NFL Draft-eligible prospects, with scouts from NFL, the Canadian Football League and the United Football League in attendance at team practices throughout the week, as well as Saturday’s game. A pair of former NFL head coaches – Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Mike Smith (Atlanta Falcons) – will serve as the head coaches for Saturday’s game.

Last year, Georgia Tech wide receiver E.J. Jenkins represented the Yellow Jackets in the Hula Bowl and is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders as a tight end.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.