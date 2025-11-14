Late Rally Falls Short at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Five Yellow Jackets finished in double figures and Georgia Tech rallied down the stretch, but came up just short at Georgia, falling 92-87 on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum. Kam Craft led the way for the Jackets with 17 points as Georgia Tech dipped to 3-1 on the year.

Craft hit five three-pointers, including two in the final four minutes, to record his first game in double digits as a Yellow Jacket. Lamar Washington added 16 points to the scoreboard, while Jaeden Mustaf registered 15 points, just three points shy of matching his career-high. Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 12 points and Baye Ndongo contributed 10 to round out Tech’s five in double figures.

A competitive first half took place in Athens as the teams fought through five lead changes and two tied scores. The Yellow Jackets shot 41.7 percent in the half, fueled by 11 points from Reeves and eight points from Mustaf. Tech came out with a quick lead, but Georgia rallied back and opened a 10-point lead midway through the first, leading 26-16, with 9:30 to play. Back-to-back buckets from Ndongo revived the Yellow Jackets and consecutive three-pointers from Reeves brought the Jackets back within two. Mouhamed Sylla knotted the game at 40-apiece and a three-point play from the freshman put Tech back on top 43-40 with 2:16 to play. Tech trailed 46-45 at the break.

Mustaf quickly added seven points to his resume to open the second half as Georgia Tech gained a 60-52 advantage following a Washington bucket at 14:02. But Georgia crawled back and regained the lead with a three-point play from Jake Wilkins at the 11:15 mark. The Jackets trailed 66-63 before a Craft triple knotted the game, but the Bulldogs responded with nine unanswered to reopen a 75-66 lead. Georgia would lead by as many as 11 down the stretch before the Jackets climbed back, outscoring UGA 18-12 over the final four minutes. Tech would cut the score to single digits, but could not complete the comeback, dropping its first game of the season.

Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion to host its second straight in-state opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 18 when Georgia Southern visits Atlanta. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.