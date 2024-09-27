Kristian Campbell Named Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball alumnus Kristian Campbell capped off a tremendous first full professional season by being named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year it was announced earlier this week. Campbell, drafted in the 4th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, had a breakout campaign in 2024 slashing .330/.439/.538 with 20 HRs and 24 SBs across three levels, High-A Greenville, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

After starting the season with 40 games in High-A Greenville, Campbell was promoted to Double-A Portland, where he dominated competition. In 56 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell batted .362 with eight home runs, 28 total extra-base hits, and 35 RBI. He was named Eastern League MVP for his efforts in Portland, becoming just the second player in team history to achieve the honor.

Campbell closed out the season with his second call up of the year, playing the final 19 games of 2024 with the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, Worcester, where he posted an .898 OPS, tallying 17 RBI and scoring 17 runs himself.

Kristian Campbell is @BaseballAmerica’s 2024 Minor League Player of the Year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8JJ0qefRCW — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 24, 2024

So proud of @K_Camp24 & all the work he put in.

Props to @JasonOchart & @johnsoteropulos putting together a great plan for Kristian. He was totally bought in to “Feeding the Monster” – Can’t wait to see him in Boston in 2025! https://t.co/bNVSmJwmUb — James Ramsey (@jamesramsey23) September 26, 2024

Lauded for his versatility, Campbell made starts at five different positions over the course of the season, with a majority of his AAA starts coming at shortstop, with the ability to play 2B, 3B and CF.

“We call him Barry Bonds just because of how good of a hitter he is,” Red Sox top-rated prospect, and teammate of Campbell, Roman Anthony said. “He’s a great player. He’s a freak athlete. Plays the game the right way and he’s a great person on and off the field. And it’s rare that you can get a guy like that who can play so many different premium positions and play at the level that he plays at while putting up the numbers that he has put up.”

Once tabbed as the No. 99 prospect in baseball by Baseball America earlier this summer, Campbell ends his first full year in the pro ranks with the No. 24 ranking.

