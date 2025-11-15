Klier Claims Platform Podium Finish in Home Diving Finale

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team closed out its home diving invitational with the men’s and women’s platform final.

Elijah Klier led the Jackets in the men’s platform final with two 75+ point dives during his six-dive performance. Klier’s inward 3 1/2 somersault tuck and forward 2 1/2 somersault two-twist pike dives allowed him to soar up the leaderboard and secure a third-place finish in the final.

Klier came within three points from his career-best platform session score of 352.73 He finished ahead of Max Fowler who strung together all his dives from the five and seven-meter marks and dished out a total score of 319.80 to finish sixth.

Ava Gilroy was among the top divers in the women’s platform final, executing a back 2 1/2 somersault tuck dive to register the highest score among Tech divers at 54.60. She placed sixth among the 19 total divers with Elisabeth Rockefeller and Kat Brooker finishing 11th and 15th, respectively.

The Georgia Tech swimming team will compete in its final event of the calendar year at the Georgia Fall Invitational running from Tuesday-Friday in Athens Ga. The diving team’s next outing will be in the dual meet at Alabama on January 10.

Georgia Tech Diving Invitational Day 3

Men’s Platform Final 3. Elijah Klier | 349.35 6. Max Fowler | 319.80

Women’s Platform Final 6. Ava Gilroy | 218.85 11. Elisabeth Rockefeller | 200.65 15. Kat Brooker | 183.95



Full Steam Ahead

