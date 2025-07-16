Kevin Cone Named to Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech football student-athlete, and current assistant athletic director for student-athlete development, Kevin Cone has been selected to the 2025 Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class, the organization announced on Wednesday. The annual list recognizes Georgia Tech’s most remarkable innovators, trend setters and people to watch.

A wide receiver for Georgia Tech, Cone donned the White and Gold from 2008-10 before enjoying a six-year professional career, highlighted by three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2011-13). Following his professional career, Cone spent four years as a member of the athletics staff from 2017-21 before transitioning to player development coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to Georgia Tech in 2022 in his current role, overseeing Georgia Tech’s renowned Total Person Program and Letterwinners Club. In his role, Cone empowers student-athletes to be champions in life through focusing on leadership development, professional development, personal growth and wellness, and community outreach.

Cone earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech in 2010 and completed his master’s of business administration from Georgia State in 2017. He is currently pursuing a doctorate of business administration to explore how innovation, leadership and purpose can redefine the future of business.

To see the complete list of honorees of the 2025 40 Under 40 Class, please click here.