Kent & Moore Earn First Team All-ACC Honors on Day One of Indoor Championships

Day One Results CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field kicked off the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships in Clemson, S.C. on Thursday. At the end of the first day of competition the Yellow Jacket men are sixth-place with 14 points, while the Tech women are in eighth-place with a score of 8.5 on the team leaderboard. The Yellow Jackets saw two student-athletes earn First Team All-ACC honors as senior men’s distance runner Andrew Kent and women’s pole vaulter Olivia Moore had podium finishes in their respective events. Moore had a bronze medal performance in the pole vault event, clearing a personal best mark of 4.32m/14′ 2″ on her third attempt at that height. This is the second consecutive year that Moore has garnered conference honors and a bronze medal at indoor ACCs.

Kent clocked in at 13:50.86 taking silver in the 5000m. The later half of the race was where things really started to pick up. Around the 4600m mark Kent started hitting times under 31.5 on the 200m track. As the pace of the race began to increased Kent posted times of 30.40 & 28.86 in the final two 200m segments. It is also the second year in a row that Kent has collected conference honors at indoor championships having earned Second Team All-ACC in the 5000m last season.