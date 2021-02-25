Kent & Moore Earn First Team All-ACC Honors on Day One of Indoor Championships

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field kicked off the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships in Clemson, S.C. on Thursday. At the end of the first day of competition the Yellow Jacket men are sixth-place with 14 points, while the Tech women are in eighth-place with a score of 8.5 on the team leaderboard.
The Yellow Jackets saw two student-athletes earn First Team All-ACC honors as senior men’s distance runner Andrew Kent and women’s pole vaulter Olivia Moore had podium finishes in their respective events.
Moore had a bronze medal performance in the pole vault event, clearing a personal best mark of 4.32m/14′ 2″ on her third attempt at that height. This is the second consecutive year that Moore has garnered conference honors and a bronze medal at indoor ACCs.
Kent clocked in at 13:50.86 taking silver in the 5000m. The later half of the race was where things really started to pick up. Around the 4600m mark Kent started hitting times under 31.5 on the 200m track. As the pace of the race began to increased Kent posted times of 30.40 & 28.86 in the final two 200m segments. It is also the second year in a row that Kent has collected conference honors at indoor championships having earned Second Team All-ACC in the 5000m last season.
The day started off with a two point seventh-place showing by sophomore vaulter Brian Hauch as he cleared a height of 4.92m/16′ 1.75″. True freshman Shanty Papakosta was the next Jacket to score for Tech as she placed 8th in the women’s high jump leaping over a height of 1.65m/5′ 5″. The men’s DMR squad came in fifth-place with a season best time of 9:50.32 backed by the performances of sophomores Nick Nyman, Jameson Miller, true freshman Alex Thomas and senior Braeden Collins. The women’s DMR crew also had a season best mark coming in seventh-place at 11:33.23 efforted by seniors Nicole Fegans & Mary Claire Solomon, sophomore Ilene Soleyn and true freshman Kayla Rose.
Day two begins tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. (EST). Friday and Saturday’s action will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
A complete schedule of the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships can be found here.
