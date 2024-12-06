Yellow Jackets Conclude Action at Clemson Indoor Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech opened its indoor slate Friday at the Clemson Indoor Opener, finishing the day with five podium finishes and multiple top-ten finishes.

Senior John Watkins was the lone event win for the Yellow Jackets in Friday’s meet, claiming the triple jump (15.51m).

Senior Ameia Wilson carried her momentum from last season, taking second in the long jump (5.83m).

In the men’s 600m, Tech finished with two on the podium, with Parker Buchheit taking second (1:19.41) and Winston DeCuir III finishing third (1:19.48).

Freshman Sarah Noel got the first podium finish of her collegiate career, taking third in the 400m (57.32).

Sheleah Harris took seventh in the 60m prelim, and then finished fifth (7.49) in the final. Additionally, Kennedy Myers finished fourth in the 60m hurdles prelim, placing fourth (8.49) in the final as well.

Other top-ten finishes in track events include: Stella Chambless (3:09.31) taking fifth and Ella Grace Malcolm (3:13.68) finishing seventh in the 1000m, Kimmi Woods finishing fourth in the 400 (57.58) and Jade Ofotan taking eighth in the 200m (24.62). Additionally, Ella Bailey (10:27.52) and Ellie Moritz (10:36.90) took fifth and sixth respectively in the women’s 3000m, while Alex Arrambide (8:18.42) finished fourth in the men’s 3000m.

Top-ten finishes in field events include: an eighth-place finish for Omar Arnaout in the high jump (1.90m), Tahir Hines finishing fifth in the weight throw (17.10m), Charlie Crowder finishing ninth in the long jump (6.72m), Kelsey Chambers finishing eighth in the long jump (5.51m), Kendall Ward taking fourth in the high jump (1.66m) and Adaora Tagbo finishing eighth in the triple jump (11.70m).

The Yellow Jackets are back in action Saturday, with eight set to compete at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com