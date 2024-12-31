Kara Dunn Recognized as a National Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior Kara Dunn was recognized nationally on Tuesday, being named one of five players the U.S. Basketball Writers Association selected as a National Player of the Week.

The junior helped lead Georgia Tech to a 100-61 rout over Pittsburgh last Sunday to move the Yellow Jackets to 14-0 on the year and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The 100-point outing was the first since 2015 and the first against an ACC opponent since 2008.

In the win, Dunn finished with a team-high 28 points, 20 coming in the first half. The Dallas, Ga., native converted 10 field goals and went 7-for-8 at the free throw line, while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. Dunn has now led Georgia Tech in scoring five times and rebounding six times.

Dunn’s 28-point performance marked a season-high and her third game this season with 20-plus points. She has scored in double-figures in eight-straight games and 11 total this season. On the season, Dunn is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game and leads Tech in rebounding at 6.2 rebounds per game.

Dunn was joined in recognition this week by Elle Ladine (Washington), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Kaylene Smikle (Maryland) and Juju Watkins (USC). The national freshman of the week was Tori McKinney (Minnesota), while Norfolk State was tabbed team of the week. The national recognition is the first in Dunn’s career.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.