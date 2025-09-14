Jackets Wrap Up Weekend at Blue Gray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team finished play on Sunday at the 2025 Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.

Richard Biagiotti turned in a solid performance with a straight-sets victory over Alabama’s Brendan Loh. The Dane won 12 of the 19 sets played and claimed his first singles win of the season after 13 victories in the previous campaign. Alabama clinched the doubles point and a singles win in the matchup.

Clemson won all three points in the third-place match of the blue draw. All four Yellow Jackets earned their first singles wins of the season over the weekend.

Georgia Tech will compete in the ITA Men’s All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma with the pre-qualifying rounds set to begin on September 20. Entries will be announced at a later date.

Blue Draw: Clemson 3, Georgia Tech 0

Edoardo Cherie Ligniere/Yannic Nittmann (CLEM) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 8-7 (5)

Edoardo Cherie Ligniere (CLEM) def. #53 Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

Yannic Nittmann (CLEM) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 7-6 (6), 1-0 (ret.)

Gray Draw: Alabama 2, Georgia Tech 1

Brendan Loh/Jacob Olar (ALA) def. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) 8-6

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Brendan Loh (ALA) 6-3, 6-4

Jacob Olar (ALA) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4, 6-4

