Jackets Win 8-6 Thriller over No. 9 Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball scored four in the bottom of the seventh and got lockdown closing pitching to take down No. 9 Duke, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (30-19, 14-13 ACC) got a sensational start from freshman RHP Tate McKee, who went a career-long 6.1 inning and allowed just three runs on four hits (two of those runs scoring in the seventh inning), while tying his career high with nine strikeouts.

Through five innings, Tech owned a 2-1 lead thanks to RBI singles from Bobby Zmarzlak and Drew Burress. Then in the sixth, Payton Green and Cam Jones hit back-to-back home runs to pad the lead.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (34-16, 15-12 ACC) refused to go quietly, however, hitting three-run and two-run homers in the seventh to steal the lead and make it 6-4.

But Tech was determined, getting runners on and letting the hitters work. John Giesler drove pulled them within one run on a sac fly before Cam Jones mashed a go-ahead, two-run single to left field. In his first at-bat of the day, freshman Carson Kerce also came through in the seventh, blasting a 3-2 pitch through the left side to plate one more insurance run.

The Jackets then turned to RHP Brett Thomas and RHP Dawson Brown to close. Thomas got the first two outs of the eighth, before Brown slammed the door with 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season. RHP Riley Stanford (2-0) received the win, getting the final out of the seventh.

Duke was led by Alex Stone, who went 2-for-5 with a home run. RHP Jackson Emus (0-1) received the loss, surrendering three runs on one hit without recording an out.

Georgia Tech will now ready for its regular-season home finale as it hosts Mercer on Tuesday, May 14. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.