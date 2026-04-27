Jackets Welcome Paladins for Final Midweek Game of Regular Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-23, 10-11 ACC) will close out the regular season with one final midweek clash on The Flats against Furman (13-36, 5-13 SoCon) Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Game Information

Tuesday vs. Furman | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Storylines

Tech heads into its final regular season contest after dropping its final ACC series of the season against No. 13 Florida State.

Gracyn Tucker proved to be one of the biggest problems for the Seminoles this weekend as she slammed two home runs and finished the series with an .818 slugging percentage.

proved to be one of the biggest problems for the Seminoles this weekend as she slammed two home runs and finished the series with an .818 slugging percentage. Tucker now sits with 18 home runs this season, 32 nd of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC.

of her career. She continues to lead Tech in home runs while also ranked fourth in the ACC. The third baseman leads Tech’s offense in hits (69), RBI (58), and total bases (139) along with 42 runs and 12 doubles.

Alyssa Willer helps lead Tucker lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense with 53 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 122 total bases.

helps lead Tucker lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense with 53 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 122 total bases. Madalyn Johnson and Sydnie Watts saw majority of the action in the circle this weekend as both sophomores with 10.0 innings each through the three-game series, with Johnson making two starts and pitching one complete game.

and saw majority of the action in the circle this weekend as both sophomores with 10.0 innings each through the three-game series, with Johnson making two starts and pitching one complete game. Johnson has been Tech’s primary starting pitcher with 28 starts so far this season. She leads the pitching staff in wins (13), appearances (35), complete games (11), shutouts (6), innings pitched (153.2), and strikeouts (127).

After selling out the three-game series earlier this month, Georgia Tech softball saw season high attendance numbers during each game of the series with Florida State, including the largest crowd of the season on Sunday.

Going into the final week of the regular season, Tech sits with a 42 RPI and ranked ninth in the ACC standings.

Tucker and Willer received another monthly recognition as they were ranked in the April edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. Willer was ranked 12th among all outfielders while first baseman Tucker was ranked 13th.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Furman, 26-18, including a 15-6 winning record when hosting at Mewborn.

The Yellow Jackets enter the Wednesday contest on a five-game winning streak against the Paladins as they haven’t dropped a game to Furman since 2009.

Across the last five meetings, Tech has outscored Furman a combined 40-7, featuring a 14-2 five-inning win back in 2019.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.