Jackets Welcome Grambling State Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this 2019-20 season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Grambling State for a 2 p.m. tip on ACC Network Extra. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers have met twice in program history with Tech owning a 2-0 record.

Tech opened the 2019-20 campaign in dominating fashion last Tuesday, defeating Houston, 69-38. Francesca Pan and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen each contributed double-figure scoring numbers with 24 and 16 points, respectively. The Jackets controlled the rebounding battle, 53-26, led by nine rebounds from Lorela Cubaj.

Parking:

On a first-come, first-served basis, fans can park in McCamish Lot, 8th Street, Fowler Street and Family Housing Deck.

Promotions:

Military Appreciation Day – all Military personnel with their Military ID receive free admission when presenting their ID at the box office.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra

Listen Live: Click Here

Tickets: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.