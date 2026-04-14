Jackets Welcome Eagles for Wednesday Night Match Up

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-22, 8-10 ACC) comes home to host Georgia Southern (19-22, 6-9 SBC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before resuming ACC play in Blacksburg, Va. Against No. 12 Virginia Tech (36-6, 11-4 ACC) April 17-19.

Tournament Information

Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

TRAFFIC ALERT

The intersection of 10th St. and Hemphill Ave. is closed. Vehicles cannot enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave., or travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. More info and alternate routes: https://buzz.gt/10th-Hemphill

Storylines

Tech begins the week at home after going 3-2 last week. The Yellow Jackets return to Mewborn for the midweek after most recently taking on Iowa and South Dakota State in Iowa City as part of the Dr. Christine Grant Classic.

Prior to hitting the road for the Midwest, Tech began the week downing Jacksonville State (RV) 8-0 in six innings.

Holly Medina finished the day going 3-4 with one run, one home run, and three RBI. Her midweek performance brought the Cali kid to 13 multi-hit games this season while also bringing her to seven multi-RBI games this season.

The outfielder’s sixth inning home run was her fourth slam of the season making her the sixth Yellow Jacket to have recorded four or more home runs this season. Her game winning hit was the third time this season that she her performed under pressure to deliver Tech the win.

Madalyn Johnson made her 24 th start, 30 th appearance of the season, on Friday against Iowa. Johnson was a powerhouse in the circle as she recorded a career high 12 strikeouts against 27 batters faced across 6.0 innings.

made her 24 start, 30 appearance of the season, on Friday against Iowa. Johnson was a powerhouse in the circle as she recorded a career high 12 strikeouts against 27 batters faced across 6.0 innings. Her 12 strikeouts are the most recorded by a Yellow Jacket in a single game since Blake Neleman’s 13 against UConn in the 2023 season.

Tech’s Friday loss to Iowa is its first loss to the Hawkeyes since 2020 and its first ever loss at Iowa.

Day two of the tournament saw Tech drop game one to South Dakota State before a dominant rematch against Iowa that resulted in an 8-0 five-inning win.

After blanking Iowa in game two of the day, Tech now has nine shutout wins which is the most under coach Morales and the most since 2021 season where the Yellow Jackets recorded 11. The nine shutouts surpass the 2018 and 2022 seasons which both saw eight shutouts.

Johnson collected her second ACC honor of the season as she was named this week’s ACC Pitcher of the week while Tucker collected her first ACC weekly honor of the season as she was named the ACC Player of the Week. Tucker was also voted the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week honor

Tucker and Willer received another monthly recognition as they were ranked in the April edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. Willer was ranked 12th among all outfielders while first baseman Tucker was ranked 13th.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Georgia Southern, 57-14, with a 33-8 record while hosting the Eagles as Mewborn Field.

In the most recent meeting, Tech emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in 2025. Vukadinovich was responsible for the Yellow Jacket’s win last season as she led the team with two hits and the lone run of the game.

Tech enters Wednesday’s contest on a nine-game winning streak against Georgia Southern with its last loss being back in the 2009 season (6-5).

In the last 20 years, Tech has seen 17 wins and only one loss (2009) against Georgia Southern.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.