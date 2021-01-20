Jackets Visit Wake Forest for Thursday Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action with a midweek game at Wake Forest on Thursday. Tip inside LJVM Coliseum is slated for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network with Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich on the call.

Tech (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is coming off a short break after having a pair of games postponed due to opponents remaining in Covid-19 protocol. The Yellow Jackets last played on Jan. 10, defeating Virginia Tech in come-from-behind fashion, 56-54, in McCamish Pavilion. With the win, Tech has won two-straight and looks to carry momentum into Thursday’s game. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen continues to pace Tech’s offense, averaging 16.2 points per game, while Lorela Cubaj averages a double-double behind 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Wake Forest (7-4, 4-3 ACC) has won three of its past four games, most recently edging out Virginia Tech, 67-64, in Blacksburg. The Demon Deacons are 3-0 when competing at home this season with their last victory in Winston-Salem coming against Boston College, 68-48, on Jan. 10. Three Deacs are averaging double-figures on the season, led by Ivana Raca with 16.6 points per game. Raca also leads the team on the glass, securing 9.9 rebounds per game on average.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Wake Forest, 45-26, and has taken seven of the past 10. The Jackets and Demon Deacons split the regular season meetings last season with each team taking their respective home game. WFU holds the slight advantage in the series when competing in Winston-Salem, 18-15.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online

Listen Live: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.